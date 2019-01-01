The special forces commando, tactical knife strapped to his back and assault rifle hanging from his shoulder, said the uncuffed militant was well trained and would be able to kill those before him “in a minute”.

Khalid's jailers considered him to be so hardline, his beliefs so extreme, that the prison staffer admitted they did not want him to mix with other detainees. Even though the unapologetic fighter is happy to admit to being part of ISIS, he is yet to stand before a judge. He said only his fingerprints had been taken, so far.

One consequence of the crimes committed by ISIS members and the wreckage the group left across Iraq and Syria is that there is scant sympathy for the conditions that captured fighters like Khalid find themselves in. Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod announced last month that his country had plans to stop consular assistance for all Danish foreign fighters. “We owe absolutely nothing to foreign fighters who went to Syria and Iraq to fight for ISIS,” he said.

Turkey, whose government says it is holding 2,280 ISIS fighters, has ordered the repatriation of dozens of European ISIS suspects, presenting those nations with a situation they had long tried to dodge. In a separate case, Ankara sent 39-year-old US citizen Muhammad Darwish Bassam to Greece, who refused him entry, leaving him in a strip of no-man's land. Bassam was pictured waving his hands in the air, stuck between two countries, a symbol of the global aversion to taking these suspects back. He will now be repatriated to his home country.

Khalid, with one of his guards in earshot, said the Kurdish authorities were treating him well. He receives three meals a day and toilet breaks. But he mumbled and laughed nervously when talking about his imprisonment and when describing his cell, which he said was less than 8 feet by 4 feet. The National did not see his living quarters.

When asked after the interview if it was acceptable to hold someone in solitary confinement for that long, a member of the prison’s security detail was frank about Khalid’s conditions: “What do you want us to do? Put him in a five-star hotel? If he gets out, he will kill all of us.”

It is a harsh tactic once used by the group itself. ISIS kept men in solitary confinement in the depths of a Raqqa football stadium, and it is believed that Al Baghdadi once held US hostage Kayla Mueller in similar conditions.

Nonetheless, the impact of long-term solitary confinement on terrorist suspects has been widely documented and advocacy groups have expressed concern about the practice, saying it breaches international legal obligations, worsens security problems over time and harms their mental health.

"The prolonged solitary confinement of detainees held without trial likely violates human rights law prohibitions on torture and cruel, inhuman and degrading punishment and requirements that correction authorities respect the inherent dignity of each inmate," Sarah Leah Whitson, Human Rights Watch's executive director for the Middle East and North Africa, said.

Three Israeli human rights organisations declined to comment on Khalid’s case. One prominent Israeli NGO worker ascribed their hesitancy to speak for this story to a fear of being linked to the case of an ISIS fighter at a time when the right-wing government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is increasingly marginalising the sector.

Agnes Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial killings, said that although she could not comment on the specifics of Khalid’s case because she does not have proof of his Israeli citizenship (ISIS took his passport from him in 2013), a state's refusal to bring home a citizen living in solitary confinement without trial was likely to constitute a serious breach of international law.

"If there is evidence the person is a citizen; that he is held under conditions of detention amounting to inhuman or degrading treatment or torture; if his life is at risk, then his country of citizenship has the obligation to take all necessary actions to protect him," she said.

"Under the current conditions in Iraq and north-eastern Syria, protection requires repatriation. Protection does not mean immunity or impunity. Upon return to their countries of nationality, these individuals must be investigated and prosecuted for their crimes."

Khalid’s family argue their case for bringing him home from legal and moral standpoints.

“If he was dead, it would be better for him than being in this situation,” Tala, his sister, said.

Membership of ISIS and fighting for the group are acts of terrorism in both Iraq and its Kurdish region. Khalid’s family agreed that he should face justice, but want it to be handed down where he was born and raised.

“Even if it’s 10, 15 years here in prison, it would be better. At least we [would] know where he is,” Mousa said.

The family have rarely talked about Khalid, either between themselves or in the media, for fear of reviving old memories. But they are now speaking out after The National’s disclosure in the hope that Israel’s government can repatriate him to face his punishment at home.

“We’re now discussing the options, if there is any way to bring him back home,” Tala said. “For now, we have no idea what is going on.”

The Israeli government is unlikely to make such a U-turn. It regards militants like Khalid as traitors, undeserving of repatriation or even citizenship. Although Israel only first moved to strip an Israeli Arab extremist of their citizenship in 2017, a case still pending, it is a 2008 law that authorises the country's courts to take citizenship from Israelis convicted of terror-related offences and judged to have abandoned their "loyalty" to the state. It is a tactic that Israeli lawyers have argued has been used to discriminate against Arabs even if it is not followed through.

In April, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri announced that this process had begun for one particular ISIS fighter, Abdullah Hajla.

“We are talking about a dangerous man to the State of Israel,” Mr Deri said. “I do not see any course of action other than revoking his citizenship. He is not worthy of being an Israeli.” That process has stopped, as Israel believes him dead, the Interior Ministry said.

The ministry official confirmed that Hajla never possessed a second legal name at any point while living in Israel, ruling out the possibility that the authorities believed him to be the same person as Khalid, even though they left for Syria in the same year.

In Hajla’s case, he holds a second citizenship of an undeclared country. Khalid does not have that, according to his family, meaning Israel is unlikely to have stripped him of his sole citizenship.

Israel has only successfully removed its citizens’ nationality on a few occasions, according to Yoram Schweitzer, former counter-terrorism adviser to Mr Netanyahu and head of the terrorism programme at the Institute for National Security Studies.

“Israel has rarely revoked citizenship for terror offences,” he said. “Only twice and only against those who were involved in lethal operations and had dual citizenships so they could find an alternative state to absorb them.”

Governments have been less hesitant to strip their citizenship from fighters with dual nationality, as opposed to making them stateless, which would contravene international law. For instance, British ISIS members Jack Letts and Shamima Begum are both in Syrian Kurdish prisons and Britain has moved to revoke their UK citizenship.

Letts has Canadian citizenship, and Britain claims Begum is eligible for Bangladeshi citizenship, making it a more palatable decision for the British government, although Dhaka has rejected that assertion and Begum is now appealing against the bid to remove her British nationality. Legal experts have criticised such decisions on dual nationals as only pushing the problem on to other countries.

With the Israeli authorities remaining silent on Khalid’s case, the question of his citizenship status still remains unanswered.

Yet Khalid’s father, unfazed, issues a plea for his son’s return anyway.

“They must take him back; they should take him back, and punish him as an Israeli citizen,” he said.

It appears, however, that Israel does not deem Khalid, as Mr Deri articulated, worthy of being an Israeli. It may also be that Israel’s security services have considered him a danger to his compatriots, which from his still-held views is likely. Israel has only suffered one ISIS-claimed terror attack, a 2017 shooting in Jerusalem, the claim of which Israeli and Hamas officials disputed, but it remains a national security concern.

The Israelis may have bargained with the Iraqi Kurds to keep him under their watch, and therefore cannot speak about his case. It may be a confidential file ordered from the top, so no authority can discuss his case. There are many possibilities.

“Israel does not just let go of things easily.” Khalid's sister

Mr Oreg has no specific knowledge about Khalid’s case but says Israel is likely to be refusing to admit to his past life in the country because it is part of the "global approach" to those who left home to fight for ISIS.

"We are talking of people that have decided to [turn] traitor [against] their countries and join the ranks of their declared enemy," he said. "They must be accounted for and pay the sanction involved. ‘Sorry’ is not enough. The message to the entire society is that one must be accountable for his decisions in order to [dissuade] others from making a similar move."

But Israel refuses to concede that Khalid even lived on its soil for more than two decades, or that he still has a family in the country.

It is an unusual abandonment of a legal citizen, one that at least five prominent European and North American terrorism experts contacted by The National – Jason Burke, Amarnath Amarasingam, Colin P Clarke, Pieter Van Ostaeyen and Guy Van Vlierden – say they cannot recall seeing before, be it for an ISIS or Al Qaeda foreign fighter.

There may be other cases like Khalid’s not yet in the public domain, but there is no evidence that a government has completely refused to acknowledge a fighter’s belonging to the state in the full knowledge that he or she is one of theirs.

In any case, the family believe that the Israeli authorities know about Khalid and his presence in northern Iraq. They say they were questioned about him on numerous occasions at Ben Gurion Airport before Khalid’s capture in December 2017.

“Whenever we went out, whenever we came back, we would be stopped for investigation,” Tala said. “They asked me where he was, if I knew anything about him. And we were not speaking to him; we hadn’t heard from him in like a year and a half.”

But this questioning stopped after his capture, leading them to believe the Iraqi account that he was refused entry.

“That’s why the investigation stopped. Now they know. Now we go out of the airport and we go back in and there’s nothing happening. It’s all back to normal,” she said. “I do believe that Israel has knowledge of his existence and his presence in Iraq. Israel does not just let go of things easily.”

The Kurdish intelligence agent said there was no co-operation with Israel on Khalid’s case because there are “no connections between Iraq and Israel” in public. Iraq does not recognise Israel as a state and they have no formal diplomatic relations.

Israel has, however, maintained a covert relationship with the Iraqi Kurds on several levels, including intelligence. Israel has supported the Kurdish struggle for independence from the federal government of Iraq, an as-yet-unsuccessful campaign that keeps their relationship in the dark. In return, the Iraqi Kurds helped to repatriate Iraq’s last Jews to Israel.

The family cannot travel to northern Iraq to see Khalid, and it would be unlikely that they would receive permission to visit him, even if they could. But what would they say to him in that event? Mousa said he would “yell at him and fight him”. Tala said she would spend time with him like they used to.

“I don’t really have anything to say to him. I would probably take some ice cream and eat it with him,” his sister said. “Vanilla was our thing.”

Having new information about Khalid has provided the family with something to hold on to, she said. “We were basically waiting for any news … even if he’s dead, then okay that would be closure also. It would be a sad one but it would be closure,” she said.

For Khalid, there is likely to be little closure. His future is bleak. No state wants him, and he is yet to face trial, if at all.

But he says he is certain of several things: that he never wants to return home, that the death cult he devoted himself to will rise again, and that he has no fear about whatever awaits him next.

That may include the death penalty, which remains an option if he is returned to Baghdad’s custody, where at least a dozen foreign fighters have received such sentences after short trials, and where rights groups say other detainees have been tortured. The death penalty remains an available punishment in Iraqi Kurdistan, but it is rarely used, according to Mr Talabany.

“I’m not afraid of anything,” Khalid said. “When that time comes, [when] I’m gonna be released, the caliphate will be something big. Everybody will be raising hands. That’s it.”

It remains unclear what will happen to Khalid from here. The Iraqi Kurds would not be drawn on what they will do with him next, probably unaware themselves about what lies ahead for him. There is little chance of him ever setting foot inside Israel again. His government – barring a drastic change in power – may never acknowledge that he was one of their own. Mousa and Hanan will never get back the young boy they loved, the first-born son who once dreamed of saving horses, nor will Tala, the brother who was once her best friend.

Khalid’s case says a lot about the security complex of Israel, a country surrounded by Middle Eastern nations – Egypt, Syria, Lebanon and Jordan – who have suffered ISIS insurgencies or ISIS-claimed attacks. It is now front and centre of the campaign to deny ISIS foreign fighters any due process.

The revelation, by chance, that Khalid is alive after three years has at least provided his family with a semblance of comfort amid the pain of losing their son to ISIS in the first place.

The family still hangs pictures of Khalid standing alongside them on their walls, images of better times. Mousa remembers that, when his boy was two, he would smell and kiss the flowers in the garden instead of picking them.

He pauses before letting out a wail that carries six years of emotion. He breaks down at the thought of Mohammed as an innocent child, knowing that his son is still alive, albeit not the boy that he once knew.

Willy Lowry contributed reporting.